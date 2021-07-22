Little Elm Mayor Curtis J. Cornelious hosted a non-sanctioned town event at Knotting Hill Place on July 16.
The event was his family’s personal thank you to show their appreciation for the volunteers who were helpful to him in winning the mayoral election in June.
Not everyone in attendance were Cornelious supporters during the election, the family said, but his gesture to include them was a first step in showing that he hopes to unify the town and that he is eager to work together. Over 200 invited guests attended the semi-formal event.
Cornelious said, “Being elected the first Black mayor of Little Elm is a historic moment, and I wanted to do something different for the people that supported me, volunteered for our campaign and believed in me.”
Cornelious has run in eight previous elections but said this by far was the most difficult on him and his family with never-before-seen attacks on his character, he said.
“I will be the mayor for all of Little Elm, not just the people who voted for me,” he said.
Cornelious invited supporter and friend, Ira Bershad, to make a toast to the gathered guests. Bershad said, “We are honored to be here celebrating this historic win by our good friend ... I have known Curtis for five years. I know him as a good friend. Many of you know him as a friend, a husband, a great father, son, fraternity brother or just all-around great guy. This is a beautiful event hosted by a beautiful family. I’d like to propose a toast … to a great guy, a good friend, the new mayor of Little Elm.” Bershad is president of Denton Together.
