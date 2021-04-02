As Little Elm grows town officials want to make sure residents and visitors know how to get to key places.
Skye Thibodeaux, planning and community services manager, recently updated the Town Council on plans for a wayfinding sign program.
The town approved a contract in 2019 with firm Fd2s to develop a master wayfinding signage program.
“It follows our strategic goal of promoting and expanding Little Elm’s identity,” he said. “In addition it’s really an important tool for our visitors to find the route to a lot of our key destinations.”
Those include the Lakefront District, area parks, the senior center, the aquatic center, the recreation center and other points of interest.
“With us being spread out geographically I think you would see a lot of great value in this wayfinding program,” Thibodeaux said.
Thibodeaux said the next step is to prepare the construction and bid documents and select a contractor. Thibodeaux said the town will likely take this on in two phases.
Thibodeaux said the town is looking to keep the branding of the town on the signs, such as the sun on the Lakefront signs.
They will also incorporate the new logos the town has created for The Cove and the Rec.
Thibodeaux said US 380 will be a prime spot for some of the signs.
He said some of the town’s existing signs will be replaced with the new ones, which are expected to stand out more because of the background color.
