Hanna Kevric of Little Elm is one of five University of Oklahoma sophomores named recipients of the prestigious 2020 Rita H. Lottinville Prize, which is administered by the OU Foundation.
The students were honored during an online meeting in December featuring remarks by OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. and Vice Provost for Instruction and Student Success Mark Morvant.
Kevric, a chemistry/pre-pharmacy major, is the daughter of Uno and Majra Kevric of Little Elm.
The five 2020 Lottinville winners were selected from 774 OU sophomores – believed to be the largest pool ever eligible for the prize – who maintained a 3.8 grade point average or better their freshman year while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours per semester.
The prize, which includes a $1,500 scholarship, was established in 1952 and endowed in 1982 by the late Savoie Lottinville in honor of his wife. A 30-year trustee of the OU Foundation, Lottinville was director emeritus of the OU Press and Regents’ Professor Emeritus of History.
“The Lottinville Prize requires an exceptional GPA, but what I love about it is that it requires something well beyond that – character and caring about others,” said Harroz, OU’s 19th president and an outstanding 1989 graduate who joked that even he wasn’t awarded the extremely selective prize during his undergraduate years.
“The Lottinville Prize has the deepest roots and traditions at OU,” Harroz said. “Savoie and his wife, Rita, were critical to the OU family and, through you, their legacy continues.”
A diverse faculty committee interviewed candidates for the prize, with selection based on Lottinville’s criteria of “moral force of character and the willingness to lead and help one’s fellows and stimulate qualities of truth, courage, devotion to duty, sympathy, kindliness, unselfishness and fellowship.” Applicants also submitted brief essays on topics set forth originally by Lottinville.
“Your drive to change the world is the reason you were selected for this award,” Morvant said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.