Christmas trees
The town of Little Elm is encouraging residents wishing to dispose of their Christmas trees to use its courtesy drop-off location. The site is located at 1600 Brenda Lane. Hours are 4-8 p.m. Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Trees must be free of ornaments, lights, tinsel, etc.

