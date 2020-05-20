The COVID-19 pandemic won’t keep residents from spending their Memorial Day weekend at Little Elm Park.
It will just limit how many people can go there at the same time.
The town announced the park and its beach will be open this weekend. Earlier in the month town officials said they would monitor activity at the beach to see how well people were practicing social distancing. They said that would determine if it would be open for the Memorial Day weekend.
“We have observed the beach over the last few weeks, and it appears that adequate space exists for social distancing,” said Erin Mudie, the town’s communications manager. “We feel that leaving the beach open is in line with the spirit of the governor's order.”
There will be some restrictions, though. Entry to the park will be limited to the number of concrete parking spots that are open, and there are approximately 400 parking spots. Once it’s filled up, entrance will be based on a one-car-in, one-car-out system.
“We anticipate that parking will fill up very quickly each day,” Mudie said.
Neighborhood parking around the park is for residents only.
“We recommend people heading to the park know where they're parking because they can be towed or ticketed,” Mudie said. “This also applies to retail and restaurant parking around the park.”
The grilling area and the playgrounds will be closed. Volleyball courts are closed to gameplay and treated as open space.
Bridgeview Circle will only be open for those using DFW Surf or those launching paddleboards or kayaks.
Park hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Monday.
Visit facebook.com/TownofLittleElm/ for more information about park rules and fees.
