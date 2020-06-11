Little Elm is trying to find the balance between fun and safety for the Independence Day weekend.
The town is moving forward with plans to help keep the crowd at Little Elm Park at a manageable level so that social distancing can occur amid COVID-19 concerns.
Officials expect Little Elm Park to be a much-desired spot since Independence Day falls on a Saturday, neighboring cities have canceled their Fourth of July events and people simply want to get out of the house.
“Outdoor activities are more popular than they ever have been,” Town Manager Matt Mueller said. “So we're trying to balance crowd control, social distancing and safety at the park. It seems like every weekend we're coming up with new strategies to address it.”
Town leaders say the crowd size at the park has begun creating challenges.
Police Chief Rodney Harrison said with the parking limitations that are in place the crowds are manageable and there is space available for people to distance themselves. But he noted the rising water levels that is reducing the amount of beach space.
“If we go much more than that (the current parking model) and with us losing the beach we are going to be very compromised,” Harrison said.
One effort to control the crowd is to limit vehicular entry by selling parking passes to the park in advance. There are approximately 435 spaces in the existing concrete lot. The town will also open a few spaces open for overflow parking.
Those who purchase tickets through presale will enter the park through Main Street, and those who park in the overflow lots will enter near the softball fields.
Presale tickets for the concrete and overflow lots go on sale Monday. Cost will be $35 for residents and $40 for non-residents.
The park will remain fenced in along Eldorado to help control the number of people who enter the park.
The town will not allow walk-in traffic.
The town considered closing the park early, but it will remain open from 8 a.m. to at the conclusion of the fireworks show, which is expected to be around 10:30 p.m.
During a recent Town Council meeting Councilman Nick Musteen said he favored keeping the park open all day.
“It's a patriotic holiday, it's our biggest event of the year other than Christmas, it's why we have a beach in the first place and it's why people come here,” Musteen said. “I think we can manage it and go with it as a normal day.”
Councilman Curtis Cornelious said he supported opening the park later in the day.
“It's our biggest event of the year, but we can't look at it that way because we're in the middle of COVID-19,” Cornelious said.
Also helping this year is the town having two fireworks shows – one at Little Elm Park and one at Little Elm High School. Officials said that could encourage more people to stay home since he said nearly half of the residents will be able to see fireworks from their house.
People can listen to 95.3 The Range during the fireworks show for simulcast.
Camping will be 50 spots and available presale only. No day-of camping passes allowed, and all passes must be purchased in advance through the Parks and Recreation Office. Vendors will be limited.
