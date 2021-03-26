A few more students at Little Elm High School will be eligible for automatic admission into one of the district’s partner colleges.
Texas Woman’s University announced it is expanding its Pioneer Promise program to guarantee admittance to the top 30 percent of Little Elm High School graduating seniors.
LEISD has partnered with TWU since 2016, but up until now the Pioneer Promise program allowed guaranteed admittance for the top 25 percent of LEHS students.
“They may be evaluating the success that Little Elm students have had with TWU,” said Keisha Brown, LEISD’s K-12 college readiness coordinator, “as well as the rate of students we send to TWU. They like Little Elm students, so it makes sense to expand this offering.”
While it’s not yet known how many students will take advantage of this expansion Brown said there are 550 students in the Little Elm High School senior class.
Brown said 14 students reported enrolling at TWU through the Pioneer Promise last year and 19 did in 2019, though she said not all students report to the district where they enroll in college.
“I happened to come across an article regarding TWU starting its Pioneer Promise program with Denton ISD,” Brown said. “I reached out to them and said we would love to have this opportunity for our students.”
LEISD had previously had a partnership with TWU in a program called The Go Center where TWU students come to Little Elm High School to help them with college applications, financial aid, scholarship essays, etc.
LEISD was the first district to partner with TWU for The Go Center.
