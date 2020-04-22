Texas appears to be inching toward a gradual reopening, and Little Elm officials are planning for it.
During Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, which was held remotely, Town Manager Matt Mueller updated the council on the status of the town’s closures.
Little Elm, and the rest of Denton County, is under a stay-at-home order that expires April 30. Non-essential businesses are closed, and non-essential activities are prohibited.
“Last week the conversation shifted to recovery,” Mueller said. “There’s still some uncertainty about that, both at the national level, at the governor’s level and the county level.”
He said Monday will be a big day in terms of moving forward.
Gov. Greg Abbott said he plans to have an announcement Monday to discuss the next steps in reopening the state. Last week he issued an order that allowed non-essential businesses to open Friday if they provide take-out, delivery or mail options. Monday’s announcement could provide the next step.
“That may give us some more guidance,” Mueller said. “So we are watching that to see what form of systematic reopening may take over the next month or month and a half or so. So we at the staff level are making our response plans. We’re doing a tiered system as well so that as soon as we have guidance from the state and the county we are ready to make those moves.”
Mueller reminded the council that the town is still under a stay-at-home order.
“Those are not orders that are put in place at the local level,” Mueller said. “But we are tasked with enforcing those for the county and the state.”
As those orders get closer to being lifted, town leaders are exploring what that means in Little Elm in the coming months.
“We’re going to have to make some decisions about how we proceed through the summer months based on what we learn, especially after that April 27 call,” Mayor David Hillock said.
Mueller said the town should have a better idea at its first council meeting in May what to expect for Memorial Day and the summer.
“That will give us enough time to have our plans put together and have a little bit more guidance from the state and county,” Mueller said. “And we’ll have our recommendations on how we move forward and how we open up as much as we can but still safe. Because I anticipate that no matter what businesses are added to the list that are allowed to operate, I anticipate there will still be a strong push for social distancing, and there will be a strong push (for) limitations on gatherings. Even after things start opening back up. And since that’s a lot of what we’re about in the summer we’re going to have to make a lot of decisions along those lines.”
