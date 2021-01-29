The town of Little Elm is moving forward with a land study that will help shape the future of the town’s west side.
The study will be conducted by consulting firm Kimley-Horn with feedback from a steering committee and other town officials. It will focus on an area described in the town’s comprehensive plan as Area 8, which is generally located along the north and south sides of FM 720 and the west side of Eldorado Parkway.
“Over the past couple of years we’ve been getting a lot of interest in the west side of town,” said Fred Gibbs, the town’s director of development services. “There’s still quite a bit of undeveloped property in this area that has piqued a lot of interest. We really want it to be ahead of the curve as much as we can to make sure we capture the vision of the particular area.”
Gibbs said there are various zoning districts within the area – light commercial, office, agricultural, community facilities and single family residential.
“The study will allow us to bring all these uses together, and they’ll look like they belong where they’re supposed to,” Gibbs said.
The study is expected to provide a guide on future development that makes the most sense from the planning and economic development standpoint. One goal is to ensure future development doesn’t compete with other projects in the town, such as the Lakefront District.
Mayor David Hillock suggested letting the consultant know that the town is open to more flexible land uses in the area to coincide with the changes that have happened in the area.
“We have some significant market changes in the area,” Hillock said, “with the expansion of the road, now we have actual utilities that run down (FM) 720, we have substantial additional capacity that wasn’t there the last time we adopted the comp plan. It may lend itself to something that’s a little more dense than what we previously thought.”
The town’s comprehensive plan is set to be updated in a couple of years, and Gibbs said the study area could be adopted as an overlay to the new comprehensive plan.
Gibbs said a steering committee, which will consist of two Town Council members, two Planning and Zoning Commission members and two Economic Development Corporation Board members will begin meeting next month.
There will be two phases to this initiative. The first phase includes reviewing plans and studies, evaluating zoning and sub codes, identifying potential catalytic projects, market discussion, recommendations of conceptual plans.
Phase two will focus on implementing the recommendations – updating ordinances, zoning maps, land uses and economic plans.
