Little Elm police on Monday arrested 18-year-old Martavias Jerrell Woods and charged him with murder in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Friday night at Little Elm Beach.

According to police, Dantrell Galburth, 18, of Paloma Creek, was shot around 8 p.m. Friday. He died of his injuries around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Police said Saturday that a warrant had been issued Saturday for a 16-year-old in connection to the shooting, but Tuesday police said further investigation led police to Woods.

Police are still looking for the 16-year-old, who police believe lives in Savannah.

Woods surrendered himself to the Little Elm Police Department. He is being held at the Denton County Jail on $750,000 bond on a charge of murder.

Officers believe the situation was related to a disturbance between two sets of brothers. The investigation is ongoing. 

