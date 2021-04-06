Little Elm police on Monday arrested 18-year-old Martavias Jerrell Woods and charged him with murder in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Friday night at Little Elm Beach.
According to police, Dantrell Galburth, 18, of Paloma Creek, was shot around 8 p.m. Friday. He died of his injuries around 4 a.m. Saturday.
Police said Saturday that a warrant had been issued Saturday for a 16-year-old in connection to the shooting, but Tuesday police said further investigation led police to Woods.
Police are still looking for the 16-year-old, who police believe lives in Savannah.
Woods surrendered himself to the Little Elm Police Department. He is being held at the Denton County Jail on $750,000 bond on a charge of murder.
Officers believe the situation was related to a disturbance between two sets of brothers. The investigation is ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.