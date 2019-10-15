The Little Elm Police Department has taken one adult subject into custody and detained six juvenile subjects in connection to multiple, large-scale fights that occurred at Braswell High School on Oct. 1, according to a press release issued by LEPD.
Charges for the individuals range from misdemeanor assault with intent to cause bodily injury and riot charges to felony assault on a public servant.
LEPD Capt. Larry Dennison anticipates that an additional 19 subjects will be detained in the coming week on similar charges.
LEPD has increased officer presence at the school to ensure that the campus is secure and that students and staff feel safe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.