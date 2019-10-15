lepd

The Little Elm Police Department has taken one adult subject into custody and detained six juvenile subjects in connection to multiple, large-scale fights that occurred at Braswell High School on Oct. 1, according to a press release issued by LEPD. 

Charges for the individuals range from misdemeanor assault with intent to cause bodily injury and riot charges to felony assault on a public servant. 

LEPD Capt. Larry Dennison anticipates that an additional 19 subjects will be detained in the coming week on similar charges. 

LEPD has increased officer presence at the school to ensure that the campus is secure and that students and staff feel safe.

