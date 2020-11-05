As Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison updated the Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees recently on the various incidents handled by the department’s school resource officers (SROs), he said incidents for the most part trended downward in 2019-20.
But he said not all of the numbers are encouraging.
Harrison said one of the more alarming statistics was the number of Child Protective Services (CPS) referrals the SROs filed.
He said over a five-month period in 2019-20 there were 48 referrals from SROs, and that’s factoring in a school year that ended early because of COVID-19. That number is up from 39 the year before when students were in class longer.
Also concerning is what’s happening in the summer months – and in this year’s case April and May since school was shut down early. Harrison said teachers and SROs aren’t around the students to notice the signs of child abuse.
“When school isn’t going on, there are no reports because it’s not in front of their eyes,” Harrison said.
Just as alarming, Harrison said, is the cases are even higher this fall than they were before school shut down.
“And we’re not even at full capacity yet, so I’m scared of the real numbers,” Harrison said.
But while the number of referrals is a sign of trouble for children, Harrison said it also means SROs and district staff are doing what they are supposed to.
He said there are certain people whose profession requires them to report signs of child abuse, such as teachers, school nurses and SROs.
“This is about people doing what they’re supposed to do,” Harrison said.
CPS referrals town-wide are 315 from September of 2019 to March of 2020.
Harrison said child abuse case increases are not limited to Little Elm.
“I checked with some of my colleagues in Denton County,” Harrison said. “CPS referrals are through the roof this year. It’s unprecedented and we don’t know where that’s going to stop. And that’s anywhere from simple abuse to sexual abuse of a child, maltreatment. It’s a whole litany of things.”
Harrison said last school year there were 6,544 CPS reports filed across Denton County, with a monthly average of 545.3 and a daily average of 17.9.
Since classes resumed in September those averages have jumped to 563.3 and 18.7, respectively.
“I want to encourage the district to continue reporting these,” Harrison said. “That’s the only way to stop this and to rescue these children. If that number keeps going higher and higher it’s because we’re doing our jobs.”
Other data
Harrison said another statistic that is alarming is the increase in public intoxication cases at the campuses.
Harrison said at the middle school and high school levels there were 17 public intoxication incidents in the 2019-20 school year, which is up from six the year before.
“That’s telling me they’re doing these things prior to the arrival of school because these were discovered in the early parts of the day,” Harrison said.
But many crimes on campus are going down, Harrison said. That includes criminal mischief – there were four last year.
Harrison said there were six vaping incidents, but he said with new devices installed in the campus restrooms that number should be going down.
Others include disorderly conduct (nine), possession of drug paraphernalia (six), assaults (nine), possession of a controlled substance (two) and possession of marijuana (one).
“Part of it could be we broke school during the busiest time of the year,” Harrison said of the decline in incidents.
On the other hand, Harrison said, the crime statistics he will provide the Town Council later this year will be “sky high” because the students were out of school for longer than normal and were at parks and the beach instead of at school.
“It’s just a transfer,” Harrison said. “The more residents we get who live in the district or live in our town these numbers are going to rise. There’s no doubt about it.”
