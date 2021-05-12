Little Elm police continue to search for the second suspect in a fatal shooting from last month and believe he may be out of state.
According to police, Dantrell Galburth, 18, of Paloma Creek, was shot around 8 p.m. April 2 while he and his brother were at Little Elm Beach.
Three days later police arrested 18-year-old Martavias Jerrell Woods and charged him with murder in connection to the shooting. Police also issued an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old suspected of being involved, but police have not been able to locate him. Police believe he lived in Savannah at the time of the shooting.
“We’re working with the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Texas State Attorney General’s Office,” said Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison. “We think he’s out of state, so we’re utilizing state and federal assistance to help track him down.”
Harrison said it’s unclear what led to the shooting, though authorities have said from the beginning it appears to have been a dispute between two sets of brothers.
“We believe two of them walked up on the other two guys and exchanged words,” Harrison said. “We don’t know what else went on that tangent.”
Harrison said he believes the two sets of brothers knew each other about two years ago as they went to school together at Braswell High School.
“It’s baffling why a 16-year-old would feel the need to take someone else’s life,” Harrison said.
Harrison added that police believe the incident was not planned.
“Four people just ran into each other,” Harrison said. “It just happened to be at our park. If they had met at the mall it still would have happened.”
Harrison said the 16-year-old’s family is not cooperating in leading police to him.
“There is a real suspicion that they are aiding in the escape from justice,” Harrison said, adding that charges against the family for hiding the 16-year-old has not been ruled out.
Woods is still in Denton County Jail with bail set at $750,000.
