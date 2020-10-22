Little Elm police continue to investigate a shooting early Tuesday morning that sent two people to the hospital.
According to the Little Elm Police Department, officers responded to a call around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of Lakefront Drive near Meadowbend Drive.
Police Chief Rodney Harrison said the incident appears to have begun with a fist fight but that details about what led up to it are still unclear.
“All parties involved aren’t cooperating,” Harrison said.
Harrison said there were approximately 10 to 15 people at the scene, and all of them ranged in age from 16 to 20.
“We believe there were two people who discharged firearms,” Harrison said. “One of them is in custody for tampering with evidence, and we’re looking at possibly adding other charges. The other one is outstanding. We’re working the case.”
Harrison did not release the name of the suspect.
The two people who were injured were taken to the hospital – one was treated and released soon after, and the other one had surgery and was listed Tuesday as being in critical condition. But Harrison said that victim has also been released.
Harrison said of the group of people present at the scene, police believe two of them were Little Elm residents, but the victims were not from Little Elm.
“The rest came from all over, from Frisco to Arlington,” Harrison said. “They all came together and picked that intersection for some reason.”
