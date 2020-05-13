The Little Elm Police Department is searching for a man who is suspected of attacking a woman Tuesday morning near the Union Park Bark Park, located near Union Park Boulevard and Fishtrap Road.
According to police a woman was exercising near the park when a man approached her and attacked her.
Police Chief Rodney Harrison said the woman fought off her attacker, but she received minor injuries.
“They weren’t life-threatening injuries, but they were consistent with someone who had been in a brawl with someone,” Harrison said. “But she was able to fight him off, and it saved her life.”
Harrison said the man was attempting to drag the woman into a secluded area.
After she fought the man off, he fled the scene in a twilight blue 2019 or 2020 Cadillac XT4 premium model SUV.
“The vehicle is unique, so it should stick out like a sore thumb,” Harrison said.
The man is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches and 6 feet tall and between 240 and 270 pounds. He was wearing all black and a black and white bandanna scarf, Harrison said. An age and race of the suspect was not provided.
Harrison said incidents like this are uncommon not only for the Union Park area but also for the town.
“This is extremely bizarre,” Harrison said. “There is no area that’s impervious to bizarre crimes, and that’s what this is. We don’t have violent crimes in that subdivision.”
Harrison praised the woman for not only fighting off her attacker but for providing information police hope leads to an arrest.
“She is very brave to be able to cooperate with us on the investigation,” Harrison said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.