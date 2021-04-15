Police have responded to reports of a shooting in the city of Hackberry, according to the Little Elm Police Department.
The department said to avoid the area of Rose Lane and King Road but released no other details.
Little Elm ISD said out of an abundance of caution Hackberry Elementary School, Strike Middle School and Prestwick Academy were placed on lockdown, though the situation is not associated with any of the district’s campuses.
More to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.