police lights

Police have responded to reports of a shooting in the city of Hackberry, according to the Little Elm Police Department.

The department said to avoid the area of Rose Lane and King Road but released no other details.

Little Elm ISD said out of an abundance of caution Hackberry Elementary School, Strike Middle School and Prestwick Academy were placed on lockdown, though the situation is not associated with any of the district’s campuses.

More to come.

