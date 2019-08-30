The Little Elm Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an at-risk missing resident. Bruce Cray, 75, was last seen at 6 a.m. on Thursday in the 13000 block of Cortes de Pallas Drive in Little Elm.
Cray is a white male with gray hair. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has a health condition that can cause dementia-like symptoms as well as sundown syndrome, a condition that causes restlessness and confusion.
He is believed to be wearing a red T-shirt, black pants, black military boots, and glasses.
Little Elm first responders were joined by teams from nearby agencies including Frisco, Prosper, Search One (K9 Search Team), Box 620, and Denton County’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and searched throughout the night for Cray. The search for the missing man is continuing.
If you see Cray, Little Elm police are asking you to call 911 immediately.
