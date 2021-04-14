While many people in Little Elm know Cottonwood Park for its access to the ball fields and the marina, few know how much more there is to the property.
Councilman Michael McClellan, however, is quite familiar with the land. Years ago he used to fish off the park’s shore.
“I grew up in this park,” McClellan said. “Every Saturday morning we were down there at the point.”
Over the years, however, much of the park has been largely ignored. Mayor David Hillock said for years the peninsula area of the property had been used as a “trash dump.”
But soon the property may turn into one of the most beautiful spots in Little Elm.
Last week members from engineering firm Dunaway Associates presented details of phase one of a master plan for Cottonwood Park’s improvement project.
The first phase, which is called Lakefront Park, is expected to provide several amenities and make use of the lake views. Phase one would be located south of the ball fields and is expected to be divided into three sections of the park.
The east side of the park, where the current access to the marina is located, would be called Playground Point highlighted by a nature/lake-focused playground terrace. The playground terrace would include playground equipment, boulder walls and a play lawn.
“We want to have some natural play elements, a nature focus and a water focus to our playground equipment and play features,” said Adam Brewster, senior landscape architect with Dunaway. “So they’re not just playing on equipment, they’re playing in the park and in nature, and they have access to all the natural elements around it.”
There would also be two 24-foot-by-32-foot pavilions, smaller day-use pavilions with grills, shore access with public art, a restroom/storage building, a 65-space parking lot and a lake front reveal. A lakefront trail would run from Playground Point through the rest of the park.
Brewster said several amenities would be near the shoreline. Hillock questioned how often this area would get flooded.
Chad Hyde, director of community services, said the elevation of places like Little Elm Park and the volleyball courts are at 528 feet above sea level, which is in line with where this project will be.
“We do flood those on occasion, but they’re short-lived and not as frequent as the flood level below that elevation,” Hyde said.
To the west would be the gathering lawn, which is set to include a performance pavilion, porch swings for lake views or a performance, a smaller pavilion, a lawn for large gatherings or civic uses and restrooms.
West of the gathering lawn would be the Lighthouse Lookout for signature events. It would include pavilions, a restroom, a kayak cove for launching and a boardwalk to cross over the cover and connect to existing nature trails. Little Elm imagery, such as lighthouses, is expected to be featured throughout this section.
“This is going to be a neat place, and it will be a signature piece for the town of Little Elm,” Brewster said.
Hillock said this project will do wonders for this part of town.
“Knowing that this is phase one is remarkable to me,” Hillock said, “that this much could be achieved in the first phase. But this is one of the most untapped gems in our entire town. The views from this property are spectacular.”
In addition there are plans to enhance the area near the marina.
Elizabeth McIlrath, engagement manager with Dunaway, said the firm has worked with the marina, which has plans to grow. The design calls for the marina storage area to be pushed back into the wooded area to provide more space for shoreline activities. Stacked parking will be available to keep the concrete footprint small, McIlrath said.
Plans call for the gate at the entry of the marina to be removed and for the entryway to the marina to be enhanced. She said that includes stone gateways and a split rail fence at the entrance, as well as enhanced paving. She said continuing with lighthouse lantern theme is possible.
For McClellan the project means opening up a piece of Little Elm that few people know about.
“For years you couldn’t even get down there,” McClellan said. “It would be nice to be able to use it again and get to realize what’s always been there and share it with everyone.”
McIlrath said the goal is to have an official design for the council to vote on by the summer. RV and cabin areas are planned for phase two.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.