Little Elm residents got to briefly enjoy the first town-owned dog park in March.
But then the coronavirus hit, and like most public gathering places across the state it had to shut down.
Little Elm completed construction of the dog park at McCord Park in March. Chad Hyde, director of community services, said it was used or a short time before it had to be closed.
The dog park includes open space, shade pavilions, trees and landscape, as well as trails, a boardwalk and a bridge that connects to the existing side of McCord Park. A new playground is also under construction.
“The dog park was very high on the resident survey for the Parks Master Plan,” Hyde said.
Hyde said it’s unclear when the dog park will reopen.
“We hope to have the park open soon but currently do not have a reopen date,” Hyde said. "We do anticipate it being on the first phase of reopening when we move to open some currently closed amenities.”
Besides McCord Park there is also a public dog park inside the Union Park master-planned community.
Tuesday the Little Elm Town Council approved the final acceptance of the project, which came in at $1.6 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.