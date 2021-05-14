On May 7, the Town of Little Elm was visited by Rukirabasaija Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, King Oyo, the reigning King of Tooro, in Uganda.
With its capital Fort Portal, Tooro is located in the mid-western part of present-day Uganda, comprises 3.2 percent of the 35.5 million people of Uganda.
Oyo's visit to the town of Little Elm was prompted by his sister's wedding at Knotting Hill Place, a luxury wedding venue.
Oyo assumed the rule of Tooro Kingdom in 1995 when he was just three years old upon his father's death. This fact makes him the youngest reigning monarch according to the Guinness Book of World Records.
The king's focus has been developing projects and economic growth for Tooro, including those that promote a strong cultural identity of the Tooro people.
Oyo is also an author, contributing to two works, “The Great Kingdom of Tooro: Discover its Friendly People, Amazing Culture and Hidden Treasures,” and a coloring book, “Colour Your Future With The World's Youngest King.”
Upon his visit to the Town, Oyo visited The Little Elm Public Library and was received by staff and elected officials. Oyo exchanged gifts with Mayor David Hillock and his wife, Amy Hillock.
The town of Little Elm is going to forge further working relations by adopting Fort Portal.
