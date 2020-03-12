Mother Nature was more cooperative for festival goers this year.
Organizers said Little Elm’s sixth annual Big Easy Crawfish Boil 5K and 10K, which took place Saturday at Little Elm Park, had a better turnout thanks to nicer weather than what the town had to deal with in 2019.
“The weather was great,” said Alicia Gray, special events manager. “Better than last year, due to drizzle and the cold.”
Gray said there were just under 1,200 pounds of crawfish sold at the event.
“Most vendors sold out of food by the end of the night,” Gray said.
As for the race there were 898 runners who signed up for the 5K, 10K or the 5K untimed event.
In the 5K event the overall winner was Little Elm resident Kyle Burnett, 39, who finished the race with a chip time of 18 minutes, 24.2 seconds.
The top female finisher was Frisco resident Jennifer Ryan, 44, who finished at 22:16.6, which was good for 18th overall.
Other top finishers included Plano’s Tory Castillo, 46, who won the male masters division (fourth overall) at 19:56.1 and Flower Mound’s Heather Latham, 40, who won the female master division (20th overall) at 23:07.6.
Bridget Smith, 59, of Coppell won the female grandmasters division and was 44th overall (25:32.9), and Daniel Flowers, 72, of Carrollton won the male grandmasters division and was 23rd overall (23.25.4).
In the 10K, winners were Dallas resident Luis Rojas, 37, (36:27.1, overall and top male winner); Fort Worth’s Heather Ashby, 51, (42:46, overall female winner, fifth overall); Carrollton’s Rodney Bray, 52, (39:29.1, top male masters finisher, second overall); Frisco’s Danielle Agee, 52, (46:15.6, top female masters finisher, ninth overall); Flower Mound’s Brenda Jacobs, 62, (1:04:01.1, top female grandmasters finisher, 48th overall); and Little Elm’s Donnie Lucas, 62, (1:01:30.4, top male grandmaster finisher, 44 overall).
For full results go to tinyurl.com/r53k8fg.
