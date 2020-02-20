Little Elm’s crime rate for 2019 was in line with the previous year, according to statistics released by the police department.
According to the data, there were 949 total incidents in 2019, a 4-percent increase from 2018 when there were 914.
Police Chief Rodney Harrison said the 4-percent increase isn’t cause for alarm and that the population growth is a factor in the slight increase.
Several types of crimes had a decrease from 2018. Among those were burglary of a motor vehicle cases, which dropped from 88 to 60, a 32-percent drop.
Misdemeanor theft cases went down from 111 to 78, a 30-percent decrease.
“Part of that was an uptick in staffing, as well as our patrol officers and patrol command taking the initiative to saturate certain places,” Harrison said. “They figured out where these incidents are occurring and saturated them with our patrol.”
Harrison said education was another factor.
“We educated the public about locking their car doors,” Harrison said. “In a lot of these (burglary of a motor vehicle cases) the glass wasn’t broken. It was that vehicle wasn’t secured. So this concerted effort of our front line troops and the residents helped reduce the problem.”
Some of the crimes that increased from 2018 include assault and drug possession. While felony assaults went down by two incidents, misdemeanor assaults increased from 28 to 66, a 136-percent jump.
“It’s because of the volume of people we have now,” Harrison said. “And we’ll probably continue to see that rise because it’s non-preventable.”
The number of drug possession cases went up from 175 to 220, a 26-percent increase.
Harrison said that, too, can be attributed to more people in the town, thus more searches during traffic stops.
“The drug culture and the auto burglary group … it’s people looking for easy money,” Harrison said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.