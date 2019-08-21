The Little Elm School Board this week approved salary increases and teacher pay as part of the $76.5 million general fund budget for the 2019-2020 school year.
These increases are made partly because of a comprehensive compensation plan under House Bill 3 signed by Gov. Greg Abbott during the 86th Texas Legislative Session. HB 3 created extra revenue for districts across the state to use toward teacher compensations and other non-administrative staff. Little Elm ISD will gain an estimated $5 million in revenue from HB 3.
The Board unanimously passed the 2019-2020 budget, along with the compensation plan.
Superintendent Daniel Gallagher praised the efforts of lawmakers and the support of the board, “Every year, we try to compensate as much as we can. HB 3 allows us to do more for deserving teachers, librarians, and registered nurses on staff.”
The starting pay for new teachers has also increased to $52,000 a year. Teachers with zero to five years of experience will see an increase of $2,000 and teachers with six or more years will see a $2,500 pay increase. These figures represent an average increase of more than 4 percent. Non-administrative employees will receive a 4 percent increase. All other employees receive a 3 percent increase. Additional adjustments may apply on a market or individual basis.
Additionally, the District will contribute $378 monthly toward employee’s TRS health insurance which is an annual contribution of $4,536.
Tax rate adopted
Residents will see a 10-cent decrease on the school tax rate for 2019-20. The Board of Trustees adopted a total tax rate of $1.5383 per $100 of taxable assessed property value. The Maintenance and Operations tax rate went from $1.17 to $1.0683 and the Interest and Sinking remains at 47 cents. The new tax rate will take effect Sept. 1.
