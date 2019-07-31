Little Elm school board sets 'competitive salary' for incoming teachers

School finance has dominated Texas politics over the last year, something that every local school board is having the wrestle with. Little Elm ISD reviewed its compensation practices last night at a school board meeting.
As the 2019-2020 school year gets underway, Little Elm is set to start the 10-month pay period for teachers. The current model of pay for educators in the district is a pay scale that is based on 10 months of work. However, in order to avoid teachers not being paid during the summer, the district divides the 10-month salary into 12 different paychecks. This allows the financial year to begin for educators starting on August 1st, this Thursday. Due to the 12-month model, the new salaries won't actually be paid out until September when the first paycheck of the year hits for teachers.
New teachers to the district this year will have a pay scale of $52,000 a year, as laid out in the budget by Associate Superintendent Cleota Epps. This will make Little Elm ISD a competitive salaried district, according to officials. Neighboring school districts have settled on similar numbers. Frisco ISD recently raised their starting salary for the upcoming school year from $53,000 to $54,000. Plano ISD is also at $53,000 and Lewisville ISD stands at $52,900.
“Salary ranges are only increased in years in which the school board approves an increase for the district. The exception would be only if the market analysis determines the range to be significantly lower than 95 percent of the market (averages),” Epps said.
The district emphasized that current pay scales are within the 95 percent range that makes their compensation strategies efficient and effective. Little Elm, in past years, has been forced to raise pay scales when it was determined that compensation was not within those parameters. Last year, according to Epps, the district rose to pay scale for custodians because the market analysis showed their compensation was “significantly” lower than 95 percent of the rest of the market.
“The 2018-2019 school year, we did a review and analysis with the Texas Association of School Boards and determined the custodial salaries ranges were too low for the market. So in cases like that, we make exceptions (to only raising salaries in years of board approval),” Epps said.
Epps also highlighted teachers would qualify for a raise in the upcoming school year if human resources determined the need for an equity adjustment, a promotion or a job reclassification. There are also several new stipends that are being offered to teachers if they can take on extra work or have new certifications, like a bilingual certification.
“This process is based on the Texas Association of School Boards and human resource’s guidelines,” Epps said. “It is reviewed by HR categorically on an annual basis. It can also be an individual review conducted at an employees request.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.