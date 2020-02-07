When the town of Little Elm broke ground on the Little Elm aquatic park in August of 2019, they asked the public to help pick a name for the new amenity.
Participants were encouraged to submit their best names for the 42,000-square-foot park in exchange for the chance to win a one-year free family membership to the facility and a one-year free family membership to the Little Elm Recreation Center.
After sorting through hundreds of submissions and going through Council approval, the Town is pleased to announce it has picked a winner.
The new park will be named The Cove at The Lakefront. Resident Shawn Kint entered the name in early October.
The Cove will feature a double FlowRider indoor wave surfing machine, slides, an activity pool, two lap lanes, a large play structure, a splash pad, and fun for the entire family.
“The goal of the project was to provide a one-of-a-kind amenity that can be used the entire year, no matter the weather,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Chad Hyde.
The facility will also feature a retractable roof and sides to keep patrons comfortable in any weather. Visitors can relax on the mezzanine terrace, outside patios, or in a cabana. Concessions will also be available for purchase.
“The Cove park is going to be a unique facility for the area. There will be programming, entertainment, and events for all ages,” said Little Elm Recreation Center Manager Jason Peebles.
Learn more about The Cove by visiting thecoveatthelakefront.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.