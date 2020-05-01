Little Elm ISD announced a “unique graduation” opportunity for the Class of 2020.
The district will host graduation in-person as originally planned for 10 a.m. May 21. The venue has changed to Texas Motor Speedway (TMS), 3545 Lone Star Circle, a NASCAR speedway, located in the northernmost portion of the city of Fort Worth but in Denton County. During the ceremony, graduates will accept their diploma in-person on “Victory Lane” providing a memorable ending to a senior year filled with uncertain times.
Little Elm ISD, along with other Denton County public school superintendents, worked with Denton County Judge Andy Eads and health officials to determine the best location for graduation. TMS is a location that will allow us to practice the six-foot social distancing guidelines, along with other health safety recommendations, while celebrating our seniors.
Family members who attend will be asked to remain in their vehicles to watch the ceremony live while parked in the TMS infield on “Big Hoss,” a 12-story, 218-foot-wide video board. Family members who are in high-risk categories for contracting COVID-19, or who are currently quarantined, are asked to remain at home and watch via Livestream. Those details will be released as soon as it is available.
“I have been thinking about our graduating class of 2020 and the impact this spring semester has had on the end of their high school career,” said Daniel Gallagher superintendent. “We remained committed to finding a way to recognize and celebrate their accomplishments and I am thankful we will be able to do this as seniors prepare for the next chapter of their lives.”
“A great deal of thanks and appreciation for this program must go to Judge Andy Eads and his staff for their significant efforts in making this idea come to fruition in what was really a very short amount of time,” said Eddie Gossage, president and general Manager of Texas Motor Speedway. “A high school graduation ceremony is such an important achievement and lifelong memory for students as well as their families and friends. We are honored by the opportunity to support each and every Denton County high school graduate as best we can in these difficult times.”
Little Elm ISD School board David Montemayor said he appreciates the partnership with Denton County to ensure graduating seniors have the chance to celebrate their hard work.
“My heart goes out to each one of these graduating seniors,” he said. “I would have never imagined we would be in this situation, but I am very appreciative to the district to give our seniors an event they will remember for a lifetime.”
The district is still working out the details for graduation day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.