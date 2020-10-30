Little Elm police arrested a second suspect Saturday in connection with a shooting earlier this month that injured two females.
Ja’Karrion Corleone Craig, 18, of Frisco was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to the Little Elm Police Department, officers responded to a call around 2 a.m. Oct. 20 in the 600 block of Lakefront Drive near Meadowbend Drive.
Police Chief Rodney Harrison said the incident appears to have begun with a fist fight but Wednesday he said details of what led up to it are still unclear.
“We have consulted with our federal partners and are exploring possible federal charges for crimes of violence involving a firearm,” Harrison said.
Harrison said 20-year-old Rashaad Jaquan Ryans of Little Elm was arrested Oct. 20 and charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair.
Both Craig and Ryans bonded out of jail.
Harrison said there were approximately 10 to 15 people at the scene, and all of them ranged in age from 16 to 20.
The two people who were injured were taken to the hospital – one was treated and released soon after, and the other one had surgery and at one time was listed as being in critical condition. But Harrison said that victim has also been released.
Harrison said of the group of people present at the scene, police believe two of them were Little Elm residents, but the victims were not from Little Elm.
“The rest came from all over, from Frisco to Arlington,” Harrison said last week. “They all came together and picked that intersection for some reason.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.