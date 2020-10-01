The Little Elm Town Council on Tuesday voted to renew the town’s contract with Special Program for Aging Needs (SPAN) for demand response transportation services for another year.
Services are for residents who are ages 60 and older, are veterans or have a disability.
Deputy Town Manager Doug Peach said the contract with SPAN is the same as last year, although the CARES Act is picking up the town’s portion of the cost this year. But the individual user fee of $5 for a one-way trip is still in place.
Riders can call between one day and two weeks in advance to schedule a trip within SPAN’s routes. Transportation runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, excluding holidays.
SPAN officials said the SPAN’s services have changed in the last few months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A bulk of the trips often includes the senior center, as well as doctors appointments, workshops and shopping centers.
“As soon as the pandemic hit and the first stay-at-home orders were issued our volume dropped drastically,” said Michelle McMahon, executive director of SPAN.
McMahon said at one point ridership was down 80 percent across the county, but as restrictions have eased ridership has increased gradually.
“We’re at about 50 percent now, and we hope to keep going up,” McMahon said.
But while the pandemic caused transportation services to stall, it allowed SPAN to focus on some of its other programs, such as Meals on Wheels.
Under its Meals on Wheels program, SPAN offers home food delivery and provides congregate meals at 13 senior living facilities across Denton County. But with group gatherings during the pandemic highly discouraged, the congregate meals stopped as well.
“So we were able to transfer the congregate meals to home delivery,” McMahon said. “We were also able to add on more seniors who needed these services who normally don’t apply for Meals on Wheels.”
She said throughout the county the program added 200 new seniors. In Little Elm, 16 extra meals have been provided.
Included in the delivery is pet food since the customers can’t get out to get that either.
McMahon said to decrease the exposure Meals and Wheels changed its procedure from delivering food multiple times a week to delivering a week’s worth of food only on Mondays.
But McMahon said despite the number of visits per week getting reduced SPAN has still made it a priority to check on the well-being of its customers.
“In lieu of the in-person visits our volunteers will call a couple of times a week to make sure that even though there is a decrease in the time we see them in person we’re still making sure they’re doing OK,” McMahon said. “It’s not just about the meal. It’s making sure they have what they need.”
For more information go to span-transit.org.
