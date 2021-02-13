Zero Debt College Project

Little Elm students were recognized through the Zero Debt College Project.

 Courtesy of Monique Thompson

The Zero Debt College Project is a local nonprofit 501(c)3 dedicated to helping students with scholarship strategies to avoid student loans. 

Students range in age from 7 to those currently in college. Each year, the names of students who have served their community within the range to be eligible for the Presidential Service Award are submitted to their principals.

This year there were seven students in Little Elm to earn the award.  The students were recently recognized by the town of Little Elm.

Students receive different levels of recognition based on the number of service hours they achieve.

Aaliyah Thompson, 7, received a gold award for having more than 75 hours in the 5-10 age group. Other gold winners in their respective age groups were Alaylia Brown and Mia Robello. Alexa Williams and Alea Williams each received a silver award, and Chloe Hill received a bronze award. At the college level, Tamia Thompson received a bronze award. 

Each student receives a letter from the White House signed by the President and a certificate.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments