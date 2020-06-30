Little Elm’s July Jubilee is still set for Saturday, but due to increasing COVID-19 concerns, fewer people will be able to attend than what was originally planned.
The event, which will take place at Little Elm Park, is limited to vehicular entry only. The town began selling parking passes to limit the crowd. Presale passes are required to enter, and no walk-in traffic will be allowed.
Originally there were 485 parking spaces available – 385 at the concrete parking lot, plus more in the overflow lots.
But the town has decided to remove the overflow parking spaces.
In addition, the vendors will no longer be part of the festivities.
“We moved to reduce spaces to limit crowd size and removed vendors to maintain public safety and social distancing,” said Erin Mudie, the town’s communications manager.
The event will run from 8 a.m. to the end of the fireworks show, which is expected to be 10:30 p.m.
Presale tickets for the concrete lot is $35 for residents if they pick up their tickets at the recreation center and $40 for non-residents.
In addition to the fireworks show at Little Elm Park, there will be another fireworks show at Little Elm High School. Residents can listen to 95.3 The Range during the show for a music simulcast.
