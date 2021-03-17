Never has Madelyn Radabaugh been happier to be working the late shift.
And her neighbors are thankful, too.
The Little Elm teen is being celebrated as a local hero after alerting a family their house was on fire and helping them get out safely before first responders arrived.
The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Feb. 25, the night severe weather blew across North Texas and lightning strikes caused multiple house fires in the area. In fact, lightning strikes are believed to be the cause of at least three house fires in Little Elm that night, including the one on Trade Winds Drive that belongs to the family of Madelyn’s friend and coworker Isabella Chambers.
“I had left work and was driving down the street, and I saw flames coming out of her house,” said Madelyn, a student at Lone Star High School in Frisco. “So I turned down her street, got out and ran up to the door and started banging on the door and the windows. Nobody answered, so then I called her.”
Madelyn finally reached Isabella and told her about the fire. The family quickly got out of the house as firefighters arrived.
Most of the family was asleep at that time. Isabella was the only one awake, but the sound of the storm covered up the crackling of the fire.
“They had no idea,” Madelyn said.
Rochelle Chambers, Isabella’s mother, said her family is fortunate Madelyn was driving down the street when she did and that she got out of her car, in the storm, to help.
“She’s our guardian angel,” Rochelle said. “Had she not been driving home this could have been a different story.”
Little Elm Fire Chief Paul Rust honored Madelyn at Tuesday night’s Town Council meeting.
Rochelle said with the smoke and water damage the house is a total loss. But she’s thankful her family is safe, and she has Madelyn to thank for it.
“We are grateful for her and her family,” Rochelle said.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.
