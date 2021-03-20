As construction of a new park in Little Elm draws near, Mayor David Hillock says now is the time to come up with a name for it.
During Tuesday’s Town Council meeting Hillock encouraged the council to be thinking of a name for the new 2-acre park, which is set to be constructed in the Lakefront near the new Tinman Social House entertainment venue.
“It would be nice to nail it down,” Hillock said. “That may actually have something to do with the programming associated with the park and whatever else the council gets to decide in the future.”
Town Manager Matt Mueller said the vision for the park has been described as a mini Klyde Warren Park.
“It’s not a super active park with trails and lots and lots of playgrounds,” he said. “It’s more of an open lawn type of facility where you can do concerts in the park, you can do a play in the park, different groups can have special events there. You can have lawn chess or lawn checkers or put in Foosball tables.”
He said there would be space available for food truck events or farmers markets.
Mueller said the park is under design and construction will start within the next year.
“But it’s never really had a name,” Mueller said. “It’s been informally referred to as Tin Man Park because it’s right next to the ‘Tin Man Water Tower.’”
The council discussed the merits of that idea.
Hillock said while the Tin Man Social House entertainment venue is named after the water tower, that name really has no historical reference.
“So if you talk to anyone who has been around Little Elm for a period of time they never refer to that as the Tin Man Water Tower,” Hillock said. “There’s no historical significance associated with that name. I kind of like Tin Man Park, but it doesn’t mean anything to people who have been here for a long time.”
Councilman Neil Blais said he is intrigued by the name.
“There’s an amazing number of people now who refer to it as Tin Man,” Blais said. “And I actually like Tin Man Park. It’s just a cooler sounding name … a lot of people refer to it now as the Tin Man.”
Hillock said he would like the name to reference the town’s history.
“Little Elm has a lot of interesting history,” Hillock said. “But little of that was reflected in the town’s architecture. There were very few things that were built here that captured what Little Elm used to be. A lot of those things don’t exist anymore – the eight frame houses along the lake, the old fishing barge that flooded back in the ‘80s … a lot of those things don’t exist anymore. But even so they weren’t really an encapsulation of Little Elm’s history. I think it would be kind of nice to capture that at this location.”
Hillock said one suggestion he has received is Town Site Park.
“When the (first) water tower was built it was installed at the town site because it wasn’t a town yet,” Hillock said, adding that the Tin Man Water Tower is the actually the town’s second water tower.
Hillock said he hopes the name will have historical significance.
“I’m not sure we want to name it after a person but after something that was important to the community,” Hillock said. “Prior to the lake being developed I think would be really cool.”
Hillock said the council will have a workshop in the coming weeks to decide on a name and said residents who have ideas are encouraged to submit them to the town.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.