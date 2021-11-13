The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is conducting a series of meetings with communities including Little Elm that will be affected by development efforts of US Highway 380.
TxDOT officials announced that a widening project of the highway is slated to begin in January and run through January 2025. Other efforts to accommodate higher traffic flow and to serve stakeholders in a more efficient manner include the installation of a traffic signal along 380 and Magnolia Boulevard and “traffic control devices” such as right-turn-only signs around retail developments.
A TxDOT-sponsored study called the “US 380 Denton County Feasibility Study” is currently being conducted in pursuit of optimal outcomes amid the development.
In anticipation for the 380 project, Little Elm Town Council announced plans to create a “US 380 Task Force,” which officials say would include stakeholders from various Little Elm neighborhoods and public servants who work in the town’s public sector.
“I say ‘380 Task Force,’ it’s more of a ‘380 Area Connected Committee,’” he said.
When presenting the plans for the task force, Councilman Jeremy Lukas said it would meet quarterly.
So far, TxDOT has scheduled two public open house meetings for the planned 380 development. The first is slated for Nov. 30 from 6-8 p.m. at 2000 Stadium Drive in Prosper, while the second is scheduled for Dec. 2 from 6-8 p.m. at 321 East McKinney Street in Denton.
More information can be found online at keepitmovingdallas.com/us380dentonpm3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.