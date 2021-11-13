US 380 task force

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is conducting a series of meetings with communities including Little Elm that will be affected by development efforts of US Highway 380.

TxDOT officials announced that a widening project of the highway is slated to begin in January and run through January 2025. Other efforts to accommodate higher traffic flow and to serve stakeholders in a more efficient manner include the installation of a traffic signal along 380 and Magnolia Boulevard and “traffic control devices” such as right-turn-only signs around retail developments.

A TxDOT-sponsored study called the “US 380 Denton County Feasibility Study” is currently being conducted in pursuit of optimal outcomes amid the development.

In anticipation for the 380 project, Little Elm Town Council announced plans to create a “US 380 Task Force,” which officials say would include stakeholders from various Little Elm neighborhoods and public servants who work in the town’s public sector.

When presenting the plans for the task force, Councilman Jeremy Lukas said it would meet quarterly.

So far, TxDOT has scheduled two public open house meetings for the planned 380 development. The first is slated for Nov. 30 from 6-8 p.m. at 2000 Stadium Drive in Prosper, while the second is scheduled for Dec. 2 from 6-8 p.m. at 321 East McKinney Street in Denton.

More information can be found online at keepitmovingdallas.com/us380dentonpm3.

