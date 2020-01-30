With the continued growth in Little Elm, town leaders want to make sure residents and visitors alike know what’s available to them.
Little Elm is pursuing a wayfinding sign program that officials said will help direct people to various amenities in town.
Curtis Roberts, design principal and co-owner of global branding firm fd2s, which has led similar projects in other cities across the country, updated the Town Council earlier this month on what the program could look like.
Council members agreed that there is a need for the signage.
“Obviously we are becoming a tourist destination for people who use the amenities that we have,” said Councilman Neil Blais. “But we also have residents who feel separated by the lake, between the north part of the city and the south part of the city and west side, east side. It would be nice to bring that together.”
Roberts said the signage could be useful to provide information on specific amenities within the town’s big-draw attractions such as Little Elm Park and the Lakefront District.
Roberts said signage for Hydrous Wakeboard Park is a consideration for motorists coming westbound on Eldorado Parkway.
Roberts said there could be opportunities to give visibility to the town with signage along US 380.
He said it would also be beneficial at the town’s west entrance.
“There’s a strong sense of arrival when you see that large stone wall … the light house, but then after that there’s a long distance you travel before you get some assurance that you’re getting closer.”
Essentially, Roberts said, signage could be used to bring together a town that doesn’t have traditional geographic borders.
“By and large there’s an opportunity to put a bow around the community to help people feel like it’s a unified community,” Roberts said. “And there’s also a need to direct people to key amenities and public services.”
Roberts said officials from fd2s were in Little Elm for a couple of days in mid-January to familiarize themselves with the town.
Roberts said over the next few weeks the firm will continue its assessment to determine sign locations and types of signs that will be used. He said then the sign design phase will begin.
Roberts said traffic data will be one of the factors used in determining locations.
Roberts said at some point there may be a community forum so residents can give their input on proposed images.
“And it’s a workshop in which people can begin to help us narrow this universe of possibilities from the design standpoint to something that’s informed by locals,” Roberts said.
Roberts said if all goes according to plan the first phase of implementation could be complete by the end of this year or the beginning of 2021.
“It usually goes in in phases based on the availability of funds or perhaps sync the work with other projects, streetscape improvements or other developments that are going on,” Roberts said.
