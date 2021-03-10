The town of Little Elm is conducting a survey to gauge residential feedback on key issues in the town that will shape future decisions.
Caitlan Biggs, town secretary/director of administrative services, said the town is contracting with Polco, an online community engagement platform that works with the National Community Survey.
Biggs said approximately 2,700 households have been identified to receive the survey, including Union Park, a portion of Paloma Creek and Lakeside Estates.
Biggs said the survey will be addressed to whoever in the household had the most recent birthday. Residents will receive a pre-notification postcard, a letter with the survey and return envelope, and a reminder letter.
The first set of materials was mailed to residents March 3, and the second set was sent out this past week.
Residents will soon receive a link so they can take the survey online if they choose.
“If there’s someone who really wants to participate in the survey but they didn’t get identified to take it we will push out a link on social [media] where anybody can take the survey,” Biggs said. “Those responses will be separate from the 2,700 just because we can track those a little bit better.”
The survey closes April 14, at which point data collection will begin.
“Once we get our data back it will be benchmarked with other surveys from across the nation,” Biggs said.
Biggs said the results of the survey will be compiled by early to mid-May. Biggs said the data will be presented both at the town level and at the neighborhood level.
“We thought if we look at neighborhoods we would get a better idea of how we’re serving our residents,” Biggs said.
Biggs said using this platform allows the town to send out additional poll questions throughout the year.
“This will be a good way to get some quick feedback from those who engage with us on social media,” Biggs said.
Town officials said the cost of the survey is $15,615.
