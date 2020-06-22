The Mayor’s Fitness Challenge (MFC) in Little Elm is back. And it couldn’t have returned at a better time.
The sixth annual event was originally set to begin in March, but like most other events the fitness challenge was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With more restrictions being lifted the town’s Parks and Recreation Department is set to try again. This year’s challenge will run from July 6 to Aug. 14.
Organizers said fitness is always important, even more so now.
“During the quarantine, health became a really big focus for people,” said Kylie Menocal, fitness and wellness coordinator for the town. “To some, it’s more difficult without direction, and that’s what the mayor’s challenge provides.”
The MFC is a six-week initiative that provides opportunities and guidance to help residents remain active. The most active participants are rewarded with prizes.
Those who sign up will receive daily workout tips, weekly tips for a healthy lifestyle and weekly coaching from fitness experts.
They’ll also receive an eight-week membership to the recreation center where they can use the fitness area and gymnasium and participate in group exercises.
Participants will also receive a free 30-minute session from a certified trainer.
Those who are new to the recreation center will also receive an orientation to meet the trainers and learn about the equipment.
Throughout the program participants are encouraged to attend a variety of healthy lifestyle events, such as nutrition seminars, team workouts and special events. Those include 5K/10K and fun runs on July 11 and Aug. 15, Field Day on July 27 and the Spiked on the Beach sand volleyball tournament on July 31.
Throughout the activities, there will be coaches assigned to the participants providing guidance and encouragement.
Menocal said there will be even more event opportunities this time around since organizers worked with the town’s special events team to include events such as Movies in the Park.
There will also be various team workout and family fitness opportunities.
Menocal said the mayor’s challenge will be pretty similar to what was planned in the spring, though there will be more remote participation options because of COVID-19.
“Most of our activities can be done in person or via Zoom,” Menocal said. “It comes down to whatever people are comfortable doing.”
In fact, the spring challenge had a one-day kick-off event planned, but during the summer the kick-off event will run June 29 to July 3 to stagger attendance and allow people to minimize crowds.
At the end of the program there will be grand prizes given to the top three participants based on points collected over the six weeks. Points are given based on three factors, including total percentage of weight loss from the first day to the final day.
Other factors are participation and social support – individuals can use a hashtag up to one a day to help promote the program.
Last year’s prizes included an Apple watch for first place and a Fitbit for second and third place. All three also received personal training sessions.
Cost to participate is $25 for an individual or $65 for a family.
To sign up and for more information on the challenge go to littleelmmfc.com. Go to the Little Elm Mayor’s Fitness Challenge Facebook page for updates.
