The Little Elm Recreation Center plans to reopen Monday, but there will be several restrictions in place.
Jason Peebles, managing director of recreation, said staff didn’t have reopening plans solidified when it was announced earlier in the month that recreation centers across the state could open.
“Our primary goal is keeping or members and team members safe, so all planning kept that goal at the center,” Peebles said. “We also did not want to rush reopening because of severe usage limits to the facility when the original announcement was made. We watched other cities and facilities see what they were doing, and found no real consensus, so we surveyed our members to gauge their thoughts on reopening and interest in returning.”
Hours will be Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Reservations will be required for all activities, and reservations will be available 24 hours before each activity. Go to reservelittleelm.com to register.
“Reserving time slots online helps to reduce interactions at the front desk and ensure we are meeting state-mandated 25 percent occupancy restrictions,” Peebles said.
Members cannot go from one activity to another without prior registration. No children ages 8-14 will be allowed in the center unsupervised.
Pickleball will be available from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. There is a limit of 12 members per time block.
Time slots for other activities will be available Monday.
There is a limit to 30 members on the fitness floor at a time.
GroupX classes and open gym will have one-hour time slots. Limited group exercise will be allowed in GroupX. Go to littleelmgroupx.com for the class schedule. There will be no Zumba classes in June.
Personal training will be allowed, but training must be paid for in advance.
In the basketball gym, a maximum of 24 people are allowed at one time. Ball shooting is allowed, but pick-up games are restricted. Only interaction between related people are allowed. Members must bring their own ball, and only four players are allowed to a goal.
Peebles said in addition to the reservation system, other efforts are being made to keep patrons safe.
“We have also properly spaced weigh equipment and closed every other cardio piece to encourage social distancing,” Peebles said. “We will close down every hour and a half to turn over the members and sanitize equipment for the next group. In addition, throughout the facility, there will be signage reminding members of the precautions to take both before they enter the building and while they are there.”
The game room, Kid Zone and locker rooms will remain closed, as will vending machines and water fountains. Restrooms will be open, and towel service will be available.
There will be no external recreation classes and programming at this time, though programs are tentatively set to begin June 15.
Day passes will not be sold at this time. Membership is required to use the facility. Soon, residents can visit littleelmfun.com to become a member.
Membership fees will be assessed in full June 15. Members wishing to freeze their membership will be allowed up to a 30-day additional hold. All annual memberships will have 90 days added to the membership cycle.
Only credit card transactions will be processed.
