Jeremy Lukas of Little Elm officially announced his candidacy for the Town of Little Elm Council District 5, after gaining encouraged support from town leaders and local citizens looking to continue the progress and transformation of a once sleepy lake town through three primary pillars: community safety, community satisfaction and community stewardship, a press release stated.
Lukas and his family relocated to Little Elm almost four years ago, just like many families new to the area within the past several years. When considering cities in the north Dallas suburbs for work relocation, cost of living, public education, personal safety, outdoor amenities and sense of community were all factors that led them to the “Town with a Lake Attitude,” he said.
Lukas’ professional career is rooted in professional sports, evolving into large-scale city event management and major league sports consulting, with him now leading a global outdoor sporting goods company that encourages families to get outside and be active.
Lukas holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Sports Management and a MBA.
“District 5, today I invite you to answer the call. Come run with us, for us, this 2021,” he said. “As the town of Little Elm continues to grow in geographic area and population, with the majority of the growth occurring in our very own District 5, it is imperative that we are facilitating and working with the various city, county, and state organizations to ensure that safety, satisfaction and stewardship are not sacrificed.
“We must be attentive, action-oriented, and transparent to continue and improve the quality of life our citizens/tax-payers desire,” he said. “I am looking to be a facilitator for the community that I reside in, putting foot to pedal actionable plans that comes with the opportunities, issues, and challenges of an existing town booming into a growing city. At the local level one can make the greatest impact. I simply look to help lead and represent our people in doing so.
"In the coming weeks and months, as I caravan across District 5, I look forward to meeting and hearing from the voters and better understanding their thoughts, concerns and ideas surrounding our growing area, to ensure that Little Elm’s community progress involves District 5. It will take a collective effort from us all, especially with the continued development and pending US 380 expansion.”
To learn more about Jeremy’s campaign for Little Elm District 5, visit electjeremylukas.com for his upcoming community caravan tour, news/updates, and some shared stories that come with the experience along the way.
