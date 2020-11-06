Magic of Lights

The Magic of Lights is a 1.25-mile drive-thru event featuring a variety of light displays.

Little Elm is bringing a new holiday event to the town.

From Nov. 20 to Jan. 2 residents can participate in the Magic of Lights, a 1.25-mile drive-thru event that features a variety of light displays.

The event runs from 6-10 p.m. each night at Little Elm Park.

“Magic of Lights came to the town to partner for a walk-through light show, but due to COVID, we altered it to be a drive-through show,” said Alicia Gray, special events manager. “We are hoping next year we can make the walk-through show happen.”

The Magic of Lights has events in seven other cities across the country and two in Canada. This will be the only one in Texas. Town officials say the one in Little Elm will be unique.

"What makes our experience unique, is that we are right next to the lake,” Gray said. “We have over a million lights, at just over a mile long.”

Gray said the event will also feature an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus each Friday night.

Tickets are good for one use for the duration of the event.

The event is closed Dec. 31.

For more information go to magicoflights.com/littleelm.

