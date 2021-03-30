Authorities arrested a man Wednesday in Flower Mound on warrants out of Little Elm for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.
According to Little Elm police, Luis Felipe Juarez is suspected of sexually assaulting a family member in November of 2011 in Little Elm.
LEPD Chief Rodney Harrison said Detective Candace Reza received a call from the child reporting the incident. Reza then worked with state and federal partners on the case and obtained warrants for Juarez.
Harrison said the Fugitive Apprehension Unit and Homeland Security’s Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials located Juarez living in a trailer on a ranch in Flower Mound.
Harrison said it’s not unusual for several years to pass before a child abuse victim reaches out to authorities.
“A lot of times if it’s a family member the child may not know that it’s not right,” Harrison said.
He said a young child may not feel safe saying anything about the abuse at the time.
“When you’re (a young child) who are you going to tell?” Harrison said. “A lot of times the person you trusted was the abuser.”
Harrison said in many cases these memories can be suppressed.
“Later on in life they remember what happened to them,” Harrison said.
According to the Texas Attorney General’s Office Juarez is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, and ICE has placed an immigration detainer on Juarez based on the violent charges and suspect history in the United States. ICE will file the immigration detainer for deportation.
Juarez is in Denton County Jail on a $175,000 bond.
