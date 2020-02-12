police lights

Around 12:27 a.m. Wednesday, Little Elm Police Department officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2800 block of Quietwater Drive. Upon arrival, they discovered a 30-year-old male deceased from a gunshot wound, according to a press release from the LEPD.

A female that is the spouse of the deceased reported a violent disturbance had occurred between her and her husband.

There were four small children in the house at the time of the shooting. Child Protective Services has been notified and is investigating.

The female was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the incident.

The medical examiner has ordered an autopsy.

The deceased’s identity is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Little Elm Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

