Like many municipalities in North Texas, Little Elm is taking a “request but not require” approach to face masks in public facilities.
Tuesday, Town Manager Matt Mueller updated the Town Council on how the town is responding to Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders to reopen facilities to full capacity and to remove the mask mandate. Those orders went into effect March 10. Mueller said the order gives municipalities the right to require masks since they’re classified as a business.
“We chose not to do that,” Mueller said. “We hope persuasion will be a better opportunity. We still firmly believe that is helping stop the spread and that having people mask up helps keep us safe, keeps them safe and is helping contribute to that declining number of active cases. However we understand the concerns people have of being forced to do something they may not agree with.”
Mayor David Hillock said he thinks not requiring the mask is the right thing to do.
“I think the governor’s order, at least the way I heard it, wasn’t saying ‘these aren’t necessary anymore, we’re just trusting you as adults to do the right thing,’” Hillock said.
Mueller said the town considered such factors as the continued increase in COVID-19 vaccinations, especially in Denton County.
“They’re continuing to work through their list,” Mueller said. “But there are more and more places to get it with a third vaccine on the market now.”
Mueller added that while legal opinions say municipalities could require their staff to be vaccinated the town is not taking that approach.
“We’re going to encourage it, and we’re going to do as much as we can to provide access to that if that’s what they choose is right for them,” Mueller said.
Town staff is still required to wear masks, and department heads will provide direction on when it’s appropriate to remove them.
Mueller also updated the council on the reopening of town facilities.
He said the only facility that’s still completely closed is the senior center.
"We do have in the Stage 4 pandemic policy, it does give them the ability to slowly start implementing limited programming, so we will be working with our staff to see what can safely be done over there," Mueller said.
Mueller said the recreation center is operating at full capacity.
He said The Cove is operating at soft opening capacity, which was the plan all along.
"We're getting ready for full capacity availability by the summer when everyone is out of school and ready for that," Mueller said.
He said Town Hall has some staff members on site, though residents are still encouraged to handle their business online or over the phone.
Mueller said the library has gradually opened up capacity, though the computer usage is still staggered. He said the children’s section is now open, although the programming is being done virtually.
Mueller said the animal shelter continues to handle adoptions by appointment.
“That might be something that at some level will stay because that’s been very successful for them,” Mueller said.
The public safety lobby is now open by appointment only.
