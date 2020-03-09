The town of Little Elm is doing its part to help keep its residents healthy.
The Mayor’s Fitness Challenge (MFC) begins March 23 and runs through May 1.
The MFC is a six-week initiative that provides opportunities and guidance to help residents remain active. The most active participants are rewarded with prizes – and better health.
Mayor David Hillock began the program in 2015.
“Fitness can be a challenge; it has been a big one for me,” Hillock stated on the program’s website. “Since calling for the first challenge in 2015, I have had the pleasure of meeting hundreds of residents whose lives have been changed as a result of this program. While the struggle never ends, taking this first step toward a healthier life has made a difference for many and could be the opportunity you have been looking for to embrace fitness as a regular part of your routine.”
Cost to participate is $25 for an individual or $65 for a family.
Those who sign up will receive daily workout tips, weekly tips for a healthy lifestyle and weekly coaching from fitness experts.
They’ll also receive an eight-week membership to the recreation center where they can use the fitness area and gymnasium and participate in group exercises.
Participants will receive a free 30-minute session from a certified trainer.
“It’s worthwhile,” said Kylie Menocal, fitness and wellness supervisor for the town. “You can fit a lot in in 30 minutes. Traditionally a 30-minute session is $40, so you’re paying almost half that.”
Those who are new to the recreation will also receive an orientation to meet the trainers and learn about the equipment.
Throughout the program participants are encouraged to attend a variety of healthy lifestyle events, such as nutrition seminars, team workouts and special events such as a 5K/10K on March 28 and a sand volleyball tournament on April 25.
“There are activities for kids, families and our aging residents,” Menocal said. “The purpose is to have healthy activities attainable for everyone.”
Along the way, there will be coaches assigned to the participants providing guidance and encouragement.
“They’re very supportive, especially for people who are just starting out on their healthy journey,” Menocal said. “Changing your eating habits can be very daunting.”
At the end of the program there will be grand prizes given to the top three participants based on points collected over the six weeks. Points are given based on three factors, including total percentage of weight loss from the first day to the final day.
Another factor is participation.
“We didn’t want this to just be about weight loss,” Menocal said. “We wanted something that everyone could be involved in.”
The third factor is social support, where participants use a hashtag – one per day per person – to help promote the program.
Last year’s prizes included an Apple watch for first place and a Fitbit for second and third place. All three also received personal training sessions.
Menocal said the program has continued to grow over the last few years, and she anticipates between 250 and 300 people will sign up this year.
To sign up and for more information on the challenge go to littleelmmfc.com.
