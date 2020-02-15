King Road Realty, in partnership with Leezaspace Online Portal, recently held a groundbreaking ceremony of its new commercial development.
The celebration marked the start of the construction of King Plaza 43,000-square-foot mixed-use development center at the southwest quadrant of FM 423 and King Road.
King Road Realty, established by Ravi Kumar and his team of investors, is known for its zeal to build high-quality and next-generation functional spaces for commercial purposes, according to a press release. The realtor’s mission is to “enhance business opportunities for SMBs through inspiring spaces across the prime commercial locations of the city,” the release stated.
The new construction spans across 4 acres, creating business opportunities for a variety of retail, restaurants, medical and general office spaces. The property is composed of two retail strips spread across 23,000 square feet and four 5,000-square-foot fully-customizable shell spaces ideal for medical and professional office use. The construction is expected to be completed by the fall 2020.
Kumar said the construction of this project will accomplish three things: create more opportunities for small businesses in and around Frisco and Little Elm, encourage customer engagement across the neighboring high-volume residential communities and act as a budget-friendly office space that allows for startups and freelancing communities to work close to home.
The Little Elm Chamber of Commerce hosted the groundbreaking ceremony with many members, town leaders, King Road Realty team and Frisco business owners in attendance.
