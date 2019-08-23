Mueller's Wellness Program hits new heights

When Town Manager Matt Mueller arrived in Little Elm, it was clear there would be a sea change in culture. Altering the atmosphere of a town, for Mueller, starts with servant leadership. It seeps into every facet of life, including health.
It is a factor that often goes overlooked, but is at the core of a dynamic town and work environment. Taking care of your body, as staff members, is something Mueller has preached as a factor far more impactful than simply another line item in work life. The Wellness Program, that has been instituted in recent years, is aimed at being the tangible representation of this mantra.
“We talk about this internally, it is really no different than your vehicle. If you run it until something breaks your repair costs are going to be a lot more than if you take it in for its regularly scheduled tire rotations and oil changes,” Mueller said. “Our bodies are not that different in a lot of ways. I really applaud staff and we have a good time doing (the program).”
This Wellness Program came under increased praise when the insurance budget for staff was reduced by three percent this year. Mayor David Hillock said the figure “blew him away.” While Mueller is not ready to say the program is completely behind the reduction, he was proud to find a way his calling card is having physical benefits.
“We are very fortunate to have such an active staff and active community. But the example Matt (Mueller) provides for our Wellness Program, and just the lifestyle for the people in this community, I’m sure contributed to that (reduction),” Hillock said. “This program is a big deal and he brought that to us. He deserves some recognition for that.”
Hillock said he remembers when the numbers went in the opposite direction. There were years of 20 and 30 percent increases in insurance costs for the town.
“I hope the Wellness Program contributes. I do not want to say that is everything about it or claim that is the reason. But I will say it is great how staff has embraced that program,” Mueller said. “We have a tiered system and depending on your wellness you fall into different tiers. Our goal is to have all of our employees fall into tier A. For the years we have had that program, we only have two people that don’t fall into that top tier.”
Mueller highlighted the rest of the staff for helping make the program what it is today.
“We love that our employees take ownership of their health and do the preventative things of getting their physicals and living healthy lifestyles. (The staff) works really, really hard and gets our people to where they need to be,” Mueller said.
