Little Elm Councilman Nick Musteen issued the following press release regarding his run for Little Elm mayor:
I proudly announce to you all, my intention to run for mayor of Little Elm.
However, I come before you humbled and beholden, as you have allowed me to serve you for the past six years as Councilman for District 5. I would now like to ask for your continued support as I take on this challenge to earn your vote for mayor.
Commitment to quality of life
I have lived in Little Elm the past 15 years, and have gotten to know so many of you, especially over the last 6 years. Speaking with each of you, it is clear, we value the exact same thing about Little Elm, and its what drew you here and kept you here,
Quality of life
It is this commitment to quality of life for every resident that has pushed me into this mayoral race. It isn’t easy to achieve and maintain a town growing as fast as ours, but we are able to do it. This comes from effective leadership from the top down, and Little Elm has that in every aspect of its ranks. My being a part of that leadership has spurred real quality growth in projects that You, as town stakeholders asked for, such as the soon to open Aquatic Center, as well as many, many others.
Just like you
My story isn’t unlike most of yours, except for the crazy amount of children we had. We all want to see Little Elm be the best for all of us, and find less and less reasons for us to leave for work, sports or shopping. This is why I am asking for your support to continue what I have had a role in building.
When my wife and I came across Little Elm 15 years ago, we weren’t sure where it was, or if it was truly the place to settle. Our 1st trip here, we stopped in a little park on the side of Eldorado. It had only a couple of parking spaces and just a swing and not much more. But in that instant, with our four children playing, and her pregnant with our fifth, she told me she was at home here. That park was the old Beard Park. And just look at it now. We’ve been here ever since.
Four of our Five children have graduated from LEHS, with our youngest set to graduate as a Lobo in 2024. We’ve even added 2 grandsons to our family over the last two years, and they will most likely become Lobo’s too.
Help me continue to improve your families Quality of Life and take Little Elm to the “Next Level of Awesome.”
Expect nothing less
I have easily been the most Vocal member of Little Elm Town Council over the past six years, and am extremely transparent and open with all of you, as you are whom I already serve.
My commitment to Little Elm and its families shows, and my record of accomplishments looking out for Residents behalf is verifiable and documented.
You should expect nothing less.
I have always been around to answer questions, speak to your kids, groups or families. Always. Not just during election season. Not just when it’s convenient. Not just for people in my district.
Always available, and for everyone
Over the next several Weeks, I will share more and more of my continued vision plan of where I see Little Elm’s future, and how I can support, encourage and include you and your family in our rapidly growing town. Reach out, sign up and help me as I run this race to the finish.
Sharing the secret of Little Elm
I always ask new people I meet that same thing, “What Brought you here, to Little Elm?” The answer is always different, yet always the same. It all goes back to the quality of life you can only get here, versus elsewhere. I’d love to hear from you, our Residents what brought you here and what keeps you here.
Help me keep your Quality of Life in Little Elm the best it's ever been!
Thank you for your time, patience and support. I look forward to serving All of Little Elm.
~Nick Musteen
https://www.facebook.com/MusteenforMayor
