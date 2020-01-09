Organizers said the first Lakefront Polar Plunge event in Little Elm exceeded expectations.
Meagan Martinez, Lakefront marketing and event specialist, said approximately 80 people took part in the plunge in which residents lined up Saturday at Little Elm Beach to jump into Lewisville Lake.
That’s more than the 50 that were expected days leading up to the event. In addition, Martinez said approximately 100 people showed up as spectators.
“We were very happy to see that many come out and plunge,” Martinez said. “It was really good to see.”
Martinez said the Lakefront Polar Plunge, which was simply an event to help residents celebrate the New Year, ran smoothly and that organizers are already thinking of future events.
“We’re always looking for ways to improve our events,” Martinez said. “We’ll probably market the next one more and will try to have different things out there. For our first year we’re happy with the outcome.”
In addition to the plunge there were awards given out for three categories. Everett Hambrick, 3, was awarded for being the youngest plunger, Theresa Cotton, 63, won for being the oldest plunger, Lori Beaumonde-Garcia won for the best costume – a cheeseburger.
Those who jumped into the lake received a sticker that says “I took the plunge.” People were able to use that sticker for special offers at four Lakefront businesses – Little Elm Crafthouse, Hula Hut, Fuzzy's Tacos and Savory Kitchen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.