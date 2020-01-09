Lakefront Plunge

Residents of all ages ran into Lewisville Lake as part of the first Lakefront Polar Plunge event.

 Courtesy of Jim Manning

Organizers said the first Lakefront Polar Plunge event in Little Elm exceeded expectations.

Meagan Martinez, Lakefront marketing and event specialist, said approximately 80 people took part in the plunge in which residents lined up Saturday at Little Elm Beach to jump into Lewisville Lake.

That’s more than the 50 that were expected days leading up to the event. In addition, Martinez said approximately 100 people showed up as spectators.

“We were very happy to see that many come out and plunge,” Martinez said. “It was really good to see.”

Martinez said the Lakefront Polar Plunge, which was simply an event to help residents celebrate the New Year, ran smoothly and that organizers are already thinking of future events.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve our events,” Martinez said. “We’ll probably market the next one more and will try to have different things out there. For our first year we’re happy with the outcome.”

In addition to the plunge there were awards given out for three categories. Everett Hambrick, 3, was awarded for being the youngest plunger, Theresa Cotton, 63, won for being the oldest plunger, Lori Beaumonde-Garcia won for the best costume – a cheeseburger.

Those who jumped into the lake received a sticker that says “I took the plunge.” People were able to use that sticker for special offers at four Lakefront businesses – Little Elm Crafthouse, Hula Hut, Fuzzy's Tacos and Savory Kitchen.

