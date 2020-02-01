Little Elm ISD announced Jennie Petrasic as the assistant principal for Lakeside Middle School.
She is filling a vacancy left by Alen Palislamovic who took a job with Keller ISD.
Petrasic serves as a first-grade teacher at Brent Elementary. She has been with the District for 12 years at Zellars Elementary and Brent Elementary.
She previously served six years as a classroom teacher in Coppell ISD. Petrasic received her Masters of Education in educational administration in December.
"Mrs. Petrasic is a leader who will be student-focused on helping us continue setting a positive culture at Lakeside Middle School," said Kelley Carr, LMS principal. "Kelly Hastings and I are excited she will be joining our LMS leadership team."
Petrasic will begin her new role the beginning of February.
