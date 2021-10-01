Emergency 911 calls in Little Elm are now being routed to a new dispatch center. Previously, they were routed to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.
Little Elm Communications Director Erin Mudie confirmed that the new dispatch center will service both Little Elm and Denton, where the call center is located. Mudie said Little Elm will have one dedicated emergency dispatcher for Little Elm Police Department calls and another for Little Elm Fire Department calls.
While Little Elm emergency calls taken from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office had to share a channel with those of other cities, fire and police calls for the town will each have their own dedicated channels.
This change, Mudie said, was made due to the town’s growth and is designed to bring “focused attention” to 911 calls in Little Elm.
“Little Elm is no longer a small town, and public safety call volume has increased over the years,” she said.
