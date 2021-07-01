Little Elm ISD announced the hiring of its executive director for operations, and director for technology services.
Gregg Burcham will serve as the director for technology services. Burcham has spent the last six years in Midlothian ISD as the director for technology. Prior to that, he led a technology team at the State of Kansas Department for Children and Families responsible for supporting 450 employees and contractors in 12 regional service centers across 25 counties. Burcham has eight years of experience in public education, which includes two years spent as a technology instructor at a high school in Topeka, Kansas.
“Mr. Burcham is passionate about technology and brings a level of enthusiasm that will serve this District well,” said Daniel Gallagher, superintendent. “He will continue our focus of delivering high-quality solutions that support our digital access to learning across the district.”
Also new to the district is Alfred Gaches who will lead the district’s maintenance and operations department as the executive director. Gaches previously served as the superintendent of Mason Public Schools, a small district located in Oklahoma. Additionally, he has been the superintendent of four other Oklahoma public school systems. Gaches has served in public education since 1988.
“What I think is unique about Mr. Gaches is the level of understanding he brings from his years leading various public school districts. He knows how critical day-to-day operations play in the success of our students and teachers. We are excited to have him serve our community of Little Elm ISD,” Gallagher said.
